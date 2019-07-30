I wish I could say, Mamet’s back! I was hoping his new play, Bitter Wheat, starring the much missed John Malkovich, would be a return to the nasty, nifty dialogue of Speed-the-Plow, his earlier play about Hollywood’s depravity. Or a return to the nasty and troubling ambiguity of Oleanna, his earlier play about predatory men (if he is) and victimized women (if she is).