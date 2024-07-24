Netflix show about Elkins Park ‘serial squatter’ will be made into a movie

Paul Feig, the director-producer behind feature hits like Bridesmaids (2011) and Ghostbusters (2016) is setting his eyes Philly wards for his next film with the production company Blumhouse, according to Variety.

What’s the subject, you ask? The untitled project will be based off of the Netflix TV thriller, Worst Roommate Ever, centering Chestnut Hill resident Alex Miller’s real life horror story of living with a “serial squatter.” Worst Roommate Ever, based off a New York Magazine article, is among the streamer’s most widely-watched shows worldwide. The Netflix series is also produced by Blumhouse, which is behind the 2017 hit Get Out.

The true story starts off in 2017 in Chestnut Hill, where Miller sublets her open room to Jed Creek, a man who claimed to be a New York City lawyer who grew up in the Philadelphia area. Not only was that a fake name — his real name is Jamison Bachman — he had also lied about where he is from. Growing tensions between the two led Miller to research Bachman’s background and it turned out that he “knew just enough about tenancy laws to take advantage of roommates by not paying rent, refusing to leave, and, eventually, forcing them to move out of their own houses,” Inquirer reporter Nick Vadala wrote in 2022.

Things between Bachman and his past roommates serially spiraled out of control and got violent, creating a pattern of abuse which finally ended with his arrest after Bachman murdered his brother in his Elkins Park home. At 60, Bachman hanged himself in his cell at the Montgomery County Correctional Facility.

No announcement has been made of Feig’s film’s production details or release.