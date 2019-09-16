Big news: A talking hoagie escaped onto the streets of Philadelphia during an entirely unplanned dramatic finish to Tribe of Fools’ Sunday afternoon performance of Operation: Wawa Road Trip.

Operation: Wawa Road Trip, a physical comedy about a grieving brother and sister who embark on a road trip from Ohio to scatter their deceased father’s ashes at a place meaningful to him — a Wawa parking lot — has been playing to great reviews at the Drake Theatre on tiny Hicks Street in Center City. Plot elements? Dungeons & Dragons, rest stops, Sheetz vs. Wawa, and families who wear matching T-shirts.

Tribe of Fools performs Wawa play outdoors.

On Sunday, when the fire alarm went off five minutes before the end of production, audience and actors (including the giant talking hoagie) took to the street (which is more like a glorified alley), with the crew, particularly Baker, scrambling in a mad dash to grab props for the production.

“When you’re on stage with five minutes left of the show and the fire alarm goes off – you finish the show on the street! Rock star Stage Manager Jamel Baker!” actor Janice Rowland Radway posted on Facebook.

Operation: Wawa Road Trip continues performances tonight, Thursday, Friday, and Saturday at the Drake. Hopefully, they’ll get to stay indoors this time.