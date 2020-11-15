I got the idea for this before starting college. New Zealand’s school calendar is from like February to December-ish. So I had actually graduated in December. Since I’d already made up my mind to come to the U.S. for college, I had from December to September essentially as a gap year. So it was during that time that I first got the idea for it. I didn’t actually write the book until after freshman year, because once I got into school, it just became so busy that I had to set it aside. So the contagion, and it actually being an epidemic, actually had come to form way before we ever knew that this was going to happen this year.