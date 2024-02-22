A new rebellious species has landed in the Philadelphia Zoo and they’re trying to save humans

A new species has set foot inside the Philadelphia Zoo for the first time, though their brethren have visited South Jersey before.

Their long, thick legs stretch across the park’s trails, and their towering 15-foot frames can be seen from a distance. Recycled art activist Thomas Dambo’s trolls have arrived from a fictional planet with one mission: to save the humans.

From what exactly? Well, themselves, Dambo said. These are “younger, more rebellious trolls” who want to show older trolls that humans can be taught how to better support nature.

“What I’m trying to teach people through these exhibitions is that we can take some of the trash, the leftovers, and scraps from our over-consuming world and turn them into experiences our children can enjoy,” the Denmark-based artist said. “The more we pollute the more we’re going to worry about how our children grow up.”

More than 120 trolls have popped up in 17 countries, and from now until April 15, the Philadelphia Zoo will be home to Dambo’s “Save The Humans” exhibit.

All six trolls, which Dambo constructed from plastic, discarded wood pieces, and old ship sails, have a unique role in the fight for conservation. It’s the kind of work the self-proclaimed “garbage artist” has used to encourage people to embrace their “trash” as a resource for good.

“The craftsmanship and artistry involved in taking what is essentially trash and turning it into something that is not just beautiful, but expressive and emotional is truly inspiring for us,” Dani Hogan, the zoo’s director of mission integration, said.

Here’s a look at the zoo’s newest inhabitants who are scattered throughout the 42-acre campus.

Ronja Redeye

Ronja Redeye is the “fearless leader” of the troupe, welcoming all visitors to their brand of troll-hood. They hold a flag with a symbol unseen on Earth. It appears to be an abstract image of a home, with a roof atop a swirl.

Next to the 15-foot creature is a sign that describes Dambo’s exhibit and mission.

Rosa Sunfinger

Labeled the “troll with a green thumb,” Rosa Sunfinger stands above an abandoned vehicle that’s blooming with grass and newly planted flowers. It symbolizes Sunfinger’s passion for native plants and their power to restore the most unlikely of sights, like the interior of a car.

Sofus Lotus

Bent down with an ear to the ground, this troll enjoys the sound of wildlife. His dream is for humans to be “like snakes” so they can reconnect with nature on the ground level. And based on Dambo’s tale, Sofus Lotus was the first of the trolls to say something is “wrong” with Earth.

Ibbi Pip

Ibbi Pip has a special kind of passion — bird habitats. The troll, who stands outside the McNeil Avian Center, is in charge of reusing old wood to create birdhouses for Earth’s high-flyers so they can raise their young chicks in safety.

Kamma Can

Among the six trolls, Kamma Can is the pro recycler. They don vibrant jewelry made of plastic bottle caps, colorful tools, cups, and children’s toys. Many of these items would be landfill trinkets if it weren’t for Kamma’s efforts.

Basse Buller

Leaning against a wooden pole in a fixed sitting position is Basse Buller, the “wild child” of the six trolls. Their rebellion is rooted in their mission, which is to stop humans from harming nature. And they’re willing to break whatever rules necessary to make it happen.

To see Dambo’s other trolls throughout the world, visit trollmap.com.