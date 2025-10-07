Tickets to King of Prussia’s Netflix House are now on sale

Netflix fanatics, the time has come.

The first round of tickets to the world’s first Netflix House, which opens at King of Prussia Mall on Nov. 12, is available starting Tuesday morning.

For AAdvantage Mastercard credit card holders, tickets to the 100,000-square-foot entertainment space are available on the Netflix House website. Tickets will be on sale for the general public on Oct. 17, according to a Netflix announcement. Those who join the waitlist will have early access on Oct. 14.

“We are thrilled to welcome Netflix House to King of Prussia,” Mark Silvestri, president of development at Simon Property Group, said in a written statement. “This groundbreaking concept will revolutionize the experience for our guests, positioning King of Prussia as a one-stop destination for shopping, dining, and entertainment.”

Guests can enter the Netflix House for free. Once inside, they can roam the space, and take photos with props and backdrops inspired by characters and stories from popular Netflix shows and movies like Bridgerton, KPop Demon Hunters, Stranger Things, and Squid Game.

Netflix Bites, a casual, full-service dining experience will offer food and craft cocktails based on popular Netflix shows.

Tickets to featured experiences start at $39 and provide access to immersive activities like “Wednesday: Eve of the Outcasts” and “ONE PIECE: Quest for the Devil Fruit.” There are also immersive games like Netflix Virtuals and Top 9 Mini Golf, which draws inspiration from Love Is Blind, Is It Cake?, and other Netflix titles.

There will also be additional programming at the venue’s 240-seat screening space, called Tudum Theater. There will also be a Netflix Shop, where visitors can shop for merch and memorabilia.

“We’re offering a real variety of experiences,” said Greg Lombardo, the vice president of experiences at Netflix. “Whether you have 15 minutes or three hours, you can come into Netflix House and find something you love. And that also means that the variety of experiences is also accessibly-priced.”

Ticket prices at the year-round entertainment hub will vary depending on the date and time. Tickets to Netflix Virtuals and Top 9 Mini Golf start at $25 and $15.

For tickets and additional information, visit netflixhouse.com.