Emily C. Davis – who, it must be said, bears a striking resemblance to the person she portrays – crafts a nuanced yet utterly impenetrable study of a woman whose extraordinary intelligence becomes her greatest gift and ultimate downfall. She appears entirely guileless in her early encounters with the FBI agents (played by Frank Boyd, T.L. Thompson, and Becca Blackwell) who come to search her property and take her statement, to the degree that the audience must question how much of the proven facts of the case it wishes to believe.