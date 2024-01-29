‘You see what we did to Philly? We’re coming, man’: Knicks die-hard Tracy Morgan makes his NBA predictions

If there’s one thing Tracy Morgan knows best, it’s how to turn laughter into healing.

“Comedy is like medicine,” the live-wire comedian told The Inquirer. “People got their own problems, and I just want people to forget about them for an hour.”

Lucky for fans of the Emmy-nominated entertainer, he has an antidote for their troubles. On Feb. 2, the 30 Rock alum will hit the Musikfest Cafe stage at Bethlehem’s ArtsQuest Center.

“I’m just trying to bring the funny because comedy is in such an uproar with so much nonsense ... people are taking it too seriously,” Morgan said. “There’s so much controversy and drama about it now.”

Ahead of his Bethlehem show, we spoke to Morgan about his undying love for the New York Knicks, his waves, and his go-to Philly food spots. Of course, we also spoke about the viral Katt Williams interview, where Williams hurls insults at fellow comics for nearly three hours.

Responses have been edited for clarity.

You’re a massive sports fan. Have you been keeping up with the NFL playoffs?

No. When my team is out of it, I stop watching football. I’m following the Knicks now.

I know you’re a New York Knicks die-hard. How far do you see the team going this year?

Well, you see what we did to Philly? We’re coming, man. You hear the footsteps.

In all these years, do you feel like your brand of comedy has been forced to change?

No, I’m still doing what I’ve been doing. I’m not afraid of any of that nonsense. I just want to keep doing what I’ve been doing — being funny. God blessed me with a sense of humor, and I’m going to use it.

Comedy isn’t what it used to be anymore. It’s all about Marvel movies and animation. You don’t see no more [movies] like Dumb and Dumber anymore, and all these Black standups throwing each other under the bus. Other comics don’t behave like that, why it got to be us? It’s just like crabs in a barrel.

What are your thoughts on the recent Katt Williams interview with Shannon Sharpe?

People don’t bring that to me. I have no thoughts on that, and I don’t discuss that. I don’t have nothing to do with none of that.

How does it feel to be performing in Bethlehem again?

The world isn’t round for no reason. It’s the same soup, different bowl. I just be me when I go to Philly, it doesn’t matter where you’re at. I got love all over the place, I just spread love with my sense of humor.

When it comes to Philly food spots, what’s at the top of your list?

Everything is good in Philly with me. I’ll find a cheesesteak spot and I just go in. I don’t pick nothing specific. I love Philly — word up. I’ve been going there for a long time.

I’ve always wanted to ask you this: Who has better waves than you in show biz?

My waves are like Louis Farrakhan’s. I got the 720′s, man. Mike Bivens had them, and Raekwon from Wu-Tang Clan had them. You got to do 15 years in prison to get these to the sides, kid. Everybody doesn’t get the 720s. Most get the 360s, but mine are butter.

Tracy Morgan at Musikfest Cafe. Feb. 2, 2024. 8 p.m., 101 Founders Way, Bethlehem, Pa. artsquest.org.