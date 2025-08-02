How to have a perfect Philly day, according to filmmaker and designer Walé Oyéjidé

When West Philly filmmaker Walé Oyéjidé isn’t in the director’s seat, he’s busy photographing hidden corners of Philadelphia or cocreating designs for the label, Ikiré Jones, with tailor Sam Hubler — some of which end up on the big screen, like the scarf worn by actor Chadwick Boseman in Black Panther. Oyéjidé, a former lawyer, is also a musician.

How he manages to tread all these creative mediums is somewhat a mystery, but he does it all with grace and a trademark style. He is somewhat of a modern-day Renaissance man whose newest film, Run, Sister Joan, premieres at the BlackStar Film Festival on Aug. 3.

Advertisement

Here, he tells us of his perfect Philly day.

6 a.m.

I light up the Moka pot. I brought this practice home from Assisi, Italy, where I made Run, Sister Joan. My cinematographer and I shared a small apartment in the countryside. Every morning, we’d talk over the upcoming day’s labor while divvying out fresh prosciutto to the rattling of a bubbling coffee pot. One of us would rescue our espresso from the stove before it erupted. Now, back home, I start each morning the same way. The ritual of preparing Moka requires patience, focus, and readiness for quick action. I try to carry these principles with me when stepping out into Philly’s streets.

7 a.m.

Ten laps in the pool at my house. I’ve found that solutions present themselves when I’m mid-flight, or when submerged in water and pushing myself to hit the last two laps of my daily regimen.

10 a.m.

Tour Philly’s murals with Mural Arts Philadelphia. You see flashes of color from the windows of SEPTA’s elevated trains, or in the distance while speeding through traffic. But not all of us have taken the time to walk up close and learn their stories. The many walls of art that adorn this city speak to our deep sense of culture.

1 p.m.

Get a haircut at Cedar Park’s Spinning Chairs. Black men in Philly trust their barbers more than their lawyers and their priests. The state of our edge-ups says more about our well-being than any expert market indicator can. I’ve been a proud patron of Spinning Chairs for well over a decade. There is none better.

2 p.m.

If I need to shop, I go to Briar Vintage in Juniata. It has a giant warehouse and run by an amazing gentleman, and it’s truly slept on. They have vintage clothes that range from old military gear to suiting from the 1940s and ’50s. It’s really a great spot. It’s almost like record shopping. You go in, and plan to be there for an hour, minimum. It’s genuinely a great space. It’s like what Denzel Washington said, “I’m leaving here with something.”

I also have to shout out Jamaaladeen Tacuma. He’s a Philly jazz legend, but also the most interesting and stylish man in the world. An elderly Black Philadelphia man who’s always swagged out. And he has his own [online] vintage fashion boutique, where he sells stuff that he’s collected over the years from his travels as a musician. His spot is called the Redd Carpet Room. The amount of worldliness and taste level he has is top-notch.

3 p.m.

Go to Independence Blue Cross RiverRink. If you are a parent with a preteen, you appreciate the rare moments of true, uninterrupted connection. Roller-skating is one of them. Take your kid to the waterside. Spend a king’s bounty on soda and funnel cake. You’ll be regarded as a hero for at least an hour.

5 p.m.

A quick massage at the Four Seasons. This, for men especially, is underrated. My wife pointed out that we don’t often take the time to pamper ourselves. Leave the kid at home. Put on a terry cloth robe, get a relaxing massage, and take in a view of the skyline while sipping Champagne. There are worse things in life.

7 p.m.

Catch a screening at a Philadelphia Film Society theater. Where else can one go to see classics by Krzysztof Kieślowski, Akira Kurosawa, or Djibril Diop Mambéty screened in all their glory?

Along with the latest blockbusters, Philadelphia Film Society offers access to European art house films and cinematic masterpieces many of us wouldn’t otherwise be exposed to. Treat yourself to the experience of seeing these wonders at the scale they were intended.

9 p.m.

Unsurprisingly, the perfect evening in Philadelphia must end with dinner at Friday Saturday Sunday. We begin down at the bar with their excellent cocktails, then we order the Calabrian-pepper pasta for a spiritual return to my beloved Italy, before heading upstairs for the tasting menu. Plus, points for the restaurant’s excellent playlist, which pays homage to hip-hop classics.

Alternatively, for a cozy mix of Franco African cuisine that hits authentic notes without sacrificing delightful service and presentation, consider the newly opened Chateau Rouge in Fitler Square.

“Run, Sister Joan” screens on Aug. 3, 5:30 p.m. at Perelman Theater as part of BlackStar Film Festival, and streams virtually. blackstarfest.org