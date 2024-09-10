Wallo doesn’t want you to count yourself out

Two decades of incarceration and a lifetime of hardship made Wallace Peeples realize his greatest defense was a loaded mind, not a loaded gun.

Peeples, better known as Wallo267 on social media, is a motivational speaker, podcaster, and influencer. Growing up in Nicetown, he bounced in and out of juvenile centers, before being arrested and convicted for a string of armed robberies and served a total of 20 years in the Pennsylvania prison system. But instead of faltering under the strain of imprisonment, Wallo reprogrammed his mind and vowed to change course. If he didn’t, he knew there would be no breaking away from the continuous cycle of incarceration.

Advertisement

While incarcerated, Wallo learned the inner workings of social media from friends and family who made the two-hour commute to visit him in state correctional institutions across the state. He built a following by posting motivational pictures on a contraband phone.

On Feb. 18, 2017, Wallo walked out of the State Correctional Institution of Coal Township with a renewed sense of purpose and over 50,000 Instagram followers.

Now, he has millions of social media followers and a hit podcast Million Dollaz Worth of Game with his cousin Gillie Da King, where he has hosted cultural figures like 50 Cent, Alicia Keys, and Mike Tyson. And this week, his new memoir, Armed with Good Intentions, hits the shelves.

“When you come from the ghetto, sometimes you find yourself trying to steal the American dream, and it’s a lot you have to go through,” he said. “It’s just a journey trying to make it out of the jungle. Most of the homies and the people I grew up with didn’t make it out. They died as teenagers. For me to be 45 years old and still operating within culture and society, that’s major.”

We talked to the social activist and motivational speaker about his life in incarceration to being a social change-maker, the nostalgia of hot scrapple and grits in the morning, and the power of vulnerability. His new book Armed with Good Intentions releases today.

The interview has been lightly edited for length and clarity.

How does it feel to have your life story on bookshelves?

It feels good to open up to people who have supported me for so many years. I think it’s great to see that I’m just like everybody else. I go through ups and downs in life. I cry, I hurt, and I laugh. Some people would think once success happens that you’re not normal like everybody else. This book is about human connection. It’s bringing people into my world, with all the struggles, ups and downs, and just trying to win coming out of the ghetto.

Why did you write the book now?

The timing is better. I put out a motivational book that was self-published [in 2020], but I felt like there was more. As you start to level up, you have to time-stamp some things. When you’re dealing with big-time publishing houses like Simon & Schuster, it’s not always about when you want it. You have to always think like, “Man, I guess it’s meant to happen when it’s meant to happen.” Some things we just can’t control.

What was it like?

I have a lot of stuff going on in my mind based on my journey and my experiences because I’ve been in these streets since birth. And for me to be operating in a different world now, there’s just so much that people don’t know. It will take a lifetime to tell them though. Sometimes you can show somebody something, but you have to go through it in order to feel it. I try to share what I can, but sometimes it’s not that easy.

Was looking back difficult?

I look at my life differently than most people. From the time I was 11 years old, I was never free for more than a year before getting out of prison at 37. Being out this time is the longest of my life. I spent all that time incarcerated, getting out, and then getting arrested at 17 and then getting arrested at 17 and spending all that amount of time. I’ve only been out seven years, so I’m living that life.

It was an emotional roller-coaster. When you’re reminiscing about these moments, you have to live in them sometimes. Nobody remembers your life how you remember your life. You remember how you were feeling, and the emotions that came with the ups and downs. The wins and the falls. It’s really deep and just wild.

You were labeled a kid who lacked ‘self-confidence, accountability, and discipline’ during one of your stints at a juvenile facility. What inspired you to add it to the book?

So many people are going to look at this book who have been labeled by society, family, coworkers, or whoever. But it’s important to never count yourself out. The majority of the time, it doesn’t matter what someone says about you. But as much as it doesn’t matter, it can paralyze you for life. Somebody can sit there and judge you, and they don’t even operate in your circumstances. They don’t know anything about you. It’s wild.

You start the book by saying quotes like, ‘The road to hell is paved with good intentions,’ didn’t mean anything to you when you were young. What does it mean now?

I always had a good heart somewhere, but my environment had me on a different mission because I had to be a part of what was going on.

You grew up eating Scrapple and grits. Is that still a go-to?

Nah, that was a long time ago when I was a kid. My grandma used to make it and it was unbelievable. But if you look up Scrapple, it’s like a bunch of parts from an animal mixed up. Man, it’s like ear, tongue, and feet. When I was young, it was everything. It tasted good back then.