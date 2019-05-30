The Woodmere Annual and its counterparts sometimes deliver on this hope, though the truth is that they are not always trying. Any artist within a 50-mile radius of Woodmere’s Chestnut Hill address can submit work for consideration. But the person doing the selecting, nearly always an artist, is the key. The juror’s reputation helps determine what gets submitted, and the juror has the choice of embracing the chaos and diversity that is always part of the arts scene or making a statement of her own.