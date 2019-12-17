Girls on the Stoop “was what you see, walking around the city,” said Scott. “Albert, her husband, told me that a neighbor had called her and said, ‘Come around the corner. I just saw a couple of people on the sidewalk. You should take a picture of them and paint them.' Albert was, I think, really thrilled that a neighbor had seen the world through her eyes. That was great for him to know. It might not have meant the same thing to her. But that painting was painted from one photograph. Many of the other ones are from a few photographs."