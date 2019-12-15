It’s hard to imagine that something as powerful as the Shostakovich Violin Concerto No. 1, heard on the concert’s first half with Leonidas Kavakos, would be left in the shade by the Marsalis’ symphony. But the concerto’s performance was partly at fault. The playing was extraordinarily clean. Quiet high notes that typically go awry even among the best of them were solid with Kavakos. But in a Soviet-era piece that has layers of irony piled on top of an enigma, Kavakos maintained a neutral but less-than-entrancing interpretive stance, exceptions being his eloquent use of silence in the second movement solo soliloquy and, of course, Shostakovich’s rage-fueled use of folk dance. From the podium, Maceleru maintained a similar tone. He probably wasn’t saving himself for the extreme musical risks that awaited him in Marsalis, but you couldn’t blame him if he did.