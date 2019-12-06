Carolyn Sampson, who started in 18th-century repertoire but has been branching out of late, presented a slimmed-down version of her soprano with her immediately identifiable tone heard behind the words, and in shades that were thoughtfully scaled to what she was singing. Karen Cargill’s larger voice and rich tone don’t make her a natural choice for Bach at all, but her “Agnus Dei” near the end had immense emotional gravity that created the single best moments of the performance.