It was also a great day for DiDonato. She and Nezet-Seguin seem seriously joined at the hip these days, performing Schubert's Winterreise on Dec. 8 in Montreal and Dec. 15 at New York's Carnegie Hall with an unorthodox approach: Typically sung by men, this song cycle about a heartbroken man going out into the snow to die is being sung by DiDonato, this time as the recipient of what amounts to suicide dispatches in song. Then, later on in the season at the Metropolitan Opera, they'll collaborate on Massenet's equally suicidal Werther. But they certainly had fun together on Sunday with excerpts from Mozart's oddly neglected, late-period opera La Clemenza di Tito. First came the overture, and then DiDonato went character hopping, encompassing the outsized emotions of the ancient Roman ruling class with "Parto, parto, ma tu ben mio" and "Non piu di fiori." As an encore, she portrayed the gawky teen-ager Cherubino in the aria "Voi Che Sapete" from The Marriage of Figaro.