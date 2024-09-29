Saturday night’s Philadelphia Orchestra Bruckner bliss was interrupted by a cell phone. Again.

It happened again — in Bruckner, during the slow movement, with Yannick Nézet-Séguin on the podium.

Saturday night in Marian Anderson Hall, Nézet-Séguin was conducting the Philadelphia Orchestra in the “Adagio” of Bruckner’s Symphony No. 7 when the performance was interrupted by the repeated ring of a cell phone.

Nézet-Séguin stopped conducting, put his arms at his sides, and waited out the noise before resuming the music.

After the performance, he picked up the microphone and addressed the audience.

“I’m not upset. I am not upset,” the conductor said, according to two audience members. “These things happen. But I will repeat what I said two years ago. Can we please go without our devices for just one hour?”

Nézet-Séguin declined to comment on Saturday night’s incident. “He just feels he’s said all he needs to say on the subject,” a spokesperson said in a text message Sunday, adding that the Philadelphia Orchestra and Kimmel Center, Inc. will continue to evaluate the problem of cell phones and how to deal with it.

“Can we live without the phone for just one damn hour?” the conductor said to the Philadelphia Orchestra audience in May 2023 when cell phone rings interrupted Bruckner’s Symphony No. 9 twice. The incident drew international attention. Days later, during a performance of Berlioz’s Symphonie fantastique, another cell phone rang out in a quiet spot. Nézet-Séguin once again stopped the music and asked audience members to silence their phones.

“The world can wait,” the conductor said.

Cell phones have continued to bedevil Philadelphia Orchestra concerts. This season, a new recording voiced by Leslie Odom Jr. welcomes listeners to Marian Anderson Hall, and reminds them to silence their phones. It plays before curtain time and is repeated after intermission.

If Saturday was a challenging night for Bruckner and Bruckner lovers, it also brought a bright spot. At intermission, Nézet-Séguin was presented with the Kilenyi Bruckner Medal of Honor by the Bruckner Society of America in recognition of the conductor’s longstanding focus on the composer. He follows legendary musicians like Eugene Ormandy, Georg Solti, George Szell and Arturo Toscanini in receiving the honor.