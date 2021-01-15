But in high school, I wanted to be an actress. So I went to Freedom Theatre on Broad Street for acting classes. When I moved to New York for college, I thought I was only going to be there for two or three weeks, I would get my big break, and next thing you know, I’ll be on The Cosby Show. It didn’t work out that way. I graduated [from Marymount Manhattan College]. And it was while I was in college and taking theater classes that I started to kind of fool around with my writing. I started [writing] poetry. And then I was writing plays. And then from there, I started my first novel, right after college.