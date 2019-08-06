Tucows is a Pennsylvania corporation that is headquartered in Toronto, Canada. Much like its competitor GoDaddy, Tucows is a designated registrar, a middle-man that resells internet domain names to the public. Tucows has more than 25 million domain names under management, said a spokesperson for Tucows. “We can’t vet every one of them,” she said. “But whenever they come to us, we work very closely with law enforcement.”