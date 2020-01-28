Using European technology and German kilns, AeroAggregates manufactures a product called foamed-glass aggregate (FGA) from mixed glass that otherwise might be sent to a landfill. Its pumice-like product tips the scale at about 15% of the weight of rock mined from a quarry, and appeals to contractors who need lightweight material to fill wharves, bridge abutments and foundations with minimal compression of the underlying soil. The material is now approved for road projects by 14 state transportation departments.