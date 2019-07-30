Harvest already is in a legal tussle with the state over issues of ownership. Earlier this year, Harvest Inc. claimed it controlled seven dispensary permits to sell marijuana in Pennsylvania. State law caps the number of permits at five. Harvest backed down from the claim stating that individual LLCs under its corporate umbrella held each permit. The state has demanded that each Harvest LLC prove it is independently operated. The state threatened to revoke Harvest’s permits if it could not comply.