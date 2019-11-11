No, you’re not exactly liable for sales (and consumer use) tax in that jurisdiction. It’s generally a tax that your customers should be paying, particularly if they’re the last buyer of your product and your customer isn't reselling or using your product in another product. As mentioned above, your job is to collect the tax where it's due and then remit it. If you believe that there's even a small chance that you have nexus in a state, then it’s on you to register with that state's department of revenue (a handy list is here) and then start collecting those taxes by adding a charge on your invoice. If you think you're exempt, however, then make sure to get a certificate from the state.