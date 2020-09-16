Amazon.com Inc. has a lease to fully occupy a newly built warehouse in Northeast Philadelphia’s Byberry East Industrial Park, as the e-commerce giant boosts its North American headcount in response to a surge in online-shopping demand during the coronavirus pandemic.
Amazon will be the sole tenant of the 207,370-square-foot Philadelphia Logistics Center building at 3025 Meeting House Rd., according to the Philadelphia Authority for Industrial Development, whose board voted last week to lease a nearby city-owned property to the company for use as a parking lot.
The Philadelphia Logistics Center lease comes amid a hiring push that Amazon said this week would add 100,000 full- and part-time logistics jobs over an unspecified period of time in the United States and Canada, paying a minimum of $15 an hour. About 5,000 of those jobs will be in Philadelphia, a company spokesperson said.
Amazon has seen order volumes explode, especially for groceries and other household goods, as consumers avoid in-person shopping and continue to work from their homes due to the coronavirus.
The company will employ 280 full- and part-time workers at the Philadelphia Logistics Center warehouse, according to PAID documents. Amazon did not respond to a followup email asking whether those jobs are among the 100,000 it announced.
The building’s Denver-based owner, the Black Creek Group, declined to comment on the lease.
Including the new lease, Amazon has deals at 24 existing or under-construction warehouses comprising 9.4 million square feet of space in an area that includes Philadelphia and surrounding Pennsylvania and South Jersey counties, plus New Castle County in Delaware and Cecil County in Maryland, according to real-estate-data tracker the CoStar Group.
Three of those properties, comprising 655,870 square feet, are in Philadelphia itself, according to CoStar. Some of Amazon’s biggest facilities in the region are in Logan Township and Burlington, N.J.
The company has nearly 630 facilities nationwide, according to MWPVL International Inc., a logistics consulting firm.
It is scheduled to open 100 new “operations buildings,” which include fulfillment and sorting centers and delivery stations, this month, Amazon said.
Chicago-based Ridge Development broke ground on the Philadelphia Logistics Center building in late 2018 on land acquired from the city for $2.18 million.
At the time, it was the first modern, e-commerce-serving distribution hub — or “logistics center” — to be built in the city as a so-called speculative development, without any tenants lined up to use the space.
A Black Creek affiliate paid $25.6 million for the property in December 2019, city property records show.
Under Amazon’s deal with PAID, the company is expected to invest $2.5 million to redevelop a seven-acre city-owned site at 2703 Black Lake Place into a parking lot, for which it will pay rent starting at $21,900 a month with annual increases.
The lease is for a 10-year term with two five-year renewal options to coincide with Amazon’s deal at the Philadelphia Logistics Center facility, according to the PAID documents.
Staff writer Christian Hetrick contributed to this article.