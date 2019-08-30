“We were trying to see what worked, where was there demand,” said Raja, during an interview in American’s offices in Terminal B. "And sure enough, Dubrovnik took off. We saw a lot of connections on it, and it did really well. Bologna did not. So we quickly made the decision, after about seven or eight weeks into flying them both, that we would make Dubrovnik a daily flight — and Berlin a daily flight — and we would cut Bologna.”