American Water has paused billing for customers amid a cyberattack investigation

American Water customers are getting a temporary reprieve from water bills as the Camden-based utility investigates a “cybersecurity incident.”

The issue was discovered on Thursday, according to a statement from the company, and the nature and scope of the incident — including what, if any, data may have been compromised — are still being investigated by third-party cybersecurity experts and law enforcement.

To protect customer’s data, American Water, the country’s largest regulated water and wastewater utility, said it has taken its online customer portal, MyWater, off-line until further notice. Late fees and shutoffs will be paused. Its call center also has “limited functionality,” according to the company.

American Water said it believes none of its water or wastewater facilities have been impacted, and the water remains safe to drink.

“Our team is working around the clock to investigate this incident and safely restore our systems. Investigations of this nature take time,” American Water officials said. “We take the cybersecurity of our systems with utmost seriousness and are taking additional steps to strengthen the cybersecurity of American Water’s systems. Our customers and the data we maintain remain our highest priorities.”

The company said it will post updates regarding the cyberattack to its website at amwater.com.

American Water has 14 million customers across 14 states and on 18 military bases. In the Philadelphia region, it provides water and/or sewer service in parts of Bucks, Chester and Montgomery Counties in Pennsylvania and parts of Burlington, Camden, and Gloucester counties in New Jersey, as well as in some communities on the Jersey Shore.