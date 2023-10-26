You can take Amtrak to N.Y.C. for $19 under new pricing structure

Under Amtrak’s new fare structure, introduced Wednesday, you can now travel from Philadelphia to New York City for as low as $19.

While Amtrak used to offer three different kinds of ticket options for a seat — the Saver, Value, and Flexible— it will offer two going forward. The new fare model includes: the Flex option which is fully refundable and gives travelers the flexibility to change their travel without fees, and a Value option that offers less flexibility, but is cheaper and travelers can get a 75% refund if canceled.

“This streamlined fare structure with more affordable and flexible fares is part of Amtrak’s continued commitment to upgrading the customer experience at every step along their journey,” said Roger Harris, Amtrak president, in a statement.

The changes apply to both coach tickets and Acela business class. Acela first-class tickets and non-Acela business-class tickets will not be affected by the new model as they were already fully refundable and flexible.

Advertisement

The change comes in light of customer research Amtrak has been conducting. It was confusing for customers to have two distinct discount options — Value and Saver — with slightly different cancellation and change conditions, said W. Kyle Anderson, a representative for Amtrak. The difference in price between a low-cost ticket and a flexible ticket was also a lot larger, customers said, so fewer purchased that option.

With the new structure, customers traveling from Philadelphia to New York can buy tickets starting at $19 if they choose the low-cost Value option or $21 if they want more flexibility. Previously a flexible ticket for the same trip would cost at least $128. A ticket to Boston from Philadelphia in coach could cost customers as low as $35 with the new flexible option, whereas it used to cost $223.

The new model ensures that all canceled tickets are refunded to the original form of payment. In the past, an eVoucher was issued for the low-cost Saver tickets.

Tickets purchased prior to the new structure being implemented will still abide by previous conditions.