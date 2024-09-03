PSE&G is restarting its appliance recycling program, offering New Jerseyans free pickup and rebate checks for fridges, window A/Cs, and more

A New Jersey utility company is restarting its appliance recycling program in time for fall cleaning.

PSE&G, the Garden State’s largest electric and gas provider, will arrange for free pickup of customers’ refrigerators, freezers, room air conditioners, and dehumidifiers and provide rebate checks within six weeks.

The utility said in a statement that the program is “designed to help customers save both energy and money” and to provide “an environmentally friendly solution for disposing of used appliances.”

All PSE&G residential electric customers, including those who live in Camden, Gloucester and Burlington Counties, are eligible for the program. PSE&G’s partner, Montgomery County-based Key Recycling, will haul away up to two refrigerators or freezers — which must be between 10 and 30 cubic feet — and up to two room air conditioners or dehumidifiers per household.

Once the appliances are confirmed to be in working condition, customers will receive rebate checks of $50 for each refrigerator or freezer, and $25 for each room air conditioner or dehumidifier picked up at the same time. To be eligible, customers have to own the appliances, and the appliances must be located at their PSE&G billing address.

PSE&G customers can schedule an appliance pickup by going to pseg.com/Recycling or by calling 1-844-356-4608 between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Peco, which serves about 2.2 million residential and business customers across Southeastern Pennsylvania, also had a large appliance recycling program. But a Peco spokesperson said Tuesday that the program has been suspended indefinitely because its third-party vendor ceased operations.