Aramark Corp. on Monday named John J. Zillmer, an executive associated with an activist investor who controls 20 percent of the Philadelphia company, chief executive, replacing Eric Foss.
The food- and uniform-services giant also announced a revamped board of directors, with the appointment of five new independent directors, all with consumer-goods and food-industry experience.
Paul C. Hilal, whose Mantle Ridge L.P. Is Aramark’s largest shareholder, will be vice chairman. Hilal and Zillmer both serve on the board of CSX Corp., another of Hilal’s targets. Zillmer is non-executive chairman of CSX’s board.
Zillmer had previously spent 18 years at Aramark, rising to be president of global food & support services before departing in 2004. After leaving Aramark, Zillmer, 64, served as CEO of Allied Waste Industries and Univar Solutions, a global chemical and ingredients distributor.
“I am extremely excited about the opportunity to rejoin Aramark at such a dynamic time in the company’s history,” Zillmer said in a news release. “I look forward to working closely with the board and the Aramark team to drive growth and value for our employees, customers, partners and shareholders.”
The move comes six weeks after Foss abruptly retired from the Philadelphia company, shortly after activist investor Paul C. Hilal disclosed that his firm Mantle Ridge had acquired 9.8% of Aramark’s shares and additional interest that give Mantle Ridge 20% of the company.
In a Securities and Exchange Commission filing on Aug. 16, Mantle Ridge said it planned to have “conversations, meetings, and other communications" with members of Aramark’s board, management team, and other stockholders "to discuss the issuer’s business, operations, strategies, governance, the composition of the executive suite and board, and possibilities for changes.”
In March, Wall Street analysts at Nomura Instanet called for an activist investor to push out Aramark’s current leadership, which has focused on improving profit margins but has failed to generate enough revenue growth to satisfy some investors.
When Foss left, Dan Dolev, of Nomura Instanet, said: “This is a graceful way for Eric to depart. He could have chosen another path, which is to go to war with the activist."
Among the management missteps under Foss was the decision last year not to pay expected bonuses to thousands of managers because the company did not meet a profit target set by the board of directors, even though Foss touted record revenues and profitability for the year ended in September.
Thousands of lower-level managers were furious at Foss because they were not told at the beginning of the fiscal year that a company-wide profit target would be a factor in their bonuses. At least three lawsuits have been filed by employees or former employees, two of them seeking class-action status, over the bonus cancellations.
Instead, Ararmark spend some of its $90 million windfall on one-time payments that were equal for all members of particular management levels, but that meant some people got less than their earned bonus would have been and others got more than the amount they earned — deepening the resentment some managers felt.
Aramark employs about 274,400 people, including 14,000 in Pennsylvania and nearly 6,500 in the Philadelphia region.
The company’s shares are up 37 percent since late May when Reuters first reported that Mantle Ridge had show interest in Aramark. They closed Friday at $42.71, still short of a high of $45.99 reached early last year. Aramark’s latest run as a public company started in 2013.
