Aramark Corp.'s decision this year to not pay thousands of front-line managers bonus for their performance in last year has drawn a second proposed class-action lawsuit in U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Pennsylvania.
Michael Mercer, of Parrish, Fla., and Leo Ford, of Dayton, Ohio, alleged in their lawsuit, filed Friday, that they were contractually entitled to receive bonuses and restricted stock units from Philadelphia food-, building-, and uniform-services giant, but did not receive them.
Previously Aramark has denied any obligation to pay bonuses, arguing that it has complete discretion.
Aramark’s chief financial officer, Stephen P. Bramlage, said in February that Aramark did not pay 2018 bonuses to lower-level managers because the company did not meet a profit target set by the firm’s board of directors.
A company spokeswoman said Wednesday that it does not comment on pending litigation.
The first bonus lawsuit, filed in February, remains pending.