Aramark, one of the largest provider of food and other services to businesses, said it had acquired Good Uncle, a campus dining competitor founded at Syracuse University in 2016. The price was not disclosed.
The Philadelphia company described Good Uncle as “an innovative, app-based on-demand food delivery service that brings freshly prepared, restaurant quality meals to conveniently located pick-up points around college campuses.”
Good Uncle’s original plan was to have mobile kitchens at each campus, including the University of Delaware in Newark, but The Review, the campus’s student newspaper reported in March that the company had pulled back from that plan in favor of a central food-preparation site in Delaware.
“The food is prepared for delivery in the Delaware location and then brought to the other four campuses: Lehigh University, University of Maryland, Colgate University and Syracuse University. Once a student orders a dish, through the app, the driver will then prepare the food and deliver to the drop off location,” the publication said.
Good Uncle — whose CEO Wiley Cerilli described the company as “the anti-cafeteria plan” last year — will operate independently, Aramark, which did not immediately provide details, such has how many campuses the food-delivery app serves.
Aramark shares were up 4.6 percent, or $1.59, to $36.48 at 11:45 a.m. on the New York Stock Exchange. The company also released earnings highlighted by strong revenue gains in its international operations. Overall, its revenue climbed 1 percent, to $4.01 billion from $3.97 billion in the three months ended June 28, compared to the comparable period last year.
Its overall operating income also climbed 1 percent, to $189 million from $187 million, in the quarter.