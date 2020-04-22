Aramark, the Philadelphia food- and uniform-services giant that has seen chunks of its business disappear because of COVID-19 , said Wednesday that the pandemic reduced its revenue by $325 million in the quarter ended March 27.
That loss from roughly two weeks last month amounts to about 8 percent of the revenue Aramark expected in the quarter, which saw the closure of schools and universities where Aramark services meals and the suspension of events in arenas where the company sells beers and hot dogs.
The hit to operating income of about 30 percent was even greater. Aramark said in its release on preliminary quarterly results that its adjusted operating income was $70 million lower than it would have been without the COVID-19-related disruptions. The final figure expected to be in the range of $157 million to $167 million when the company reports final results next month.
Aramark said it had taken steps before the end of the quarter to reduce expenses, such as renegotiating client contracts and reducing salaries for executives. The company did not say how many of its 150,000 employees in U.S. food service operations, many of them part-timers, had been furloughed.
Also, Aramark, which had $6.8 billion in net debt at the end of March, said it planned to borrow $1.25 billion for general expenses. Lenders agreed to give it more flexibility under its loan agreements.
Aramark’s stock, which was trading close to $22 a share Wednesday, has lost about half its value since the start of the year.