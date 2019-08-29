In its SEC filing, Mantle Ridge put everything on the table. Hilal said he wanted to discuss Aramark’s “business, operations, strategies, governance, the composition of the executive suite and board” with the current board, management, and other stockholders. In the past, Hilal has taken years to get what he wants out of companies, making it unlikely that he expects a quick fix at Aramark, whose growth has lagged that of its chief rival, Compass Group.