You might think that if you’ve been driving for many years without an accident and with few speeding tickets that insurers will offer you their best rates. That’s not necessarily the case. Insurers increasingly are offering their best rates only to customers who meet criteria that have nothing to do with their driving histories. Most companies offer their lowest rates only to customers with excellent credit scores and who are college graduates and homeowners. And companies are increasingly using secretive methods to calculate rates. With most companies, your credit score and other information may matter more than your driving record.