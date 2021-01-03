If you know what repairs you need, you can compare prices from shop to shop on your own by calling a handful for quotes. Checkbook’s shoppers found it was surprisingly easy to get price quotes from auto repair shops over the phone. If you don’t know what work is needed, call one or more shops and describe the symptoms — what the car is doing or not doing. Shops might be able to tell you over the phone what’s likely to be wrong and quote a price. If so, get quotes from several shops.