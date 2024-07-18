$10.8 million home for sale in Avalon comes with a pool, decks, and views

A home in Avalon that features ocean views even from the first floor is listed for $10,795,000 in a Shore town known for pricey properties. The house at 5 W. 32nd St. was built in 2023 and is across from a lifeguard station.

“You sit on that front porch and you can see the ocean meet the sand. That’s rare in Avalon. Even on oceanfront homes with the dunes in front of them, you don’t have a view from the first floor,” said Janet Bogorowski, the real estate agent that is listing the property with Compass RE.

The property features an outdoor heated saltwater pool surrounded by synthetic lawn, a cabana where beach gear can be stored, and a covered outdoor grill area off of the interior kitchen. The yard is intended to be “maintenance free,” and the landscaping includes plants that are indigenous to the area, said Bogorowski.

The home, which spans three floors, includes six bedrooms, six full bathrooms and two half-bathrooms. It also has a laundry room, several decks, and one of the bedrooms features bunk beds. The price includes furnishings, which Bogorowski says is common for shore homes.

The home has a steel beam structure, floor to ceiling windows, and includes a floating open staircase. Palm Springs as well as the Australian coast served as inspiration for the property, said Bogorowski.

The previous home on the lot was built in 1967, said Bogorowski. According to the Philadelphia Business Journal, that home was bought in 2021 for $3.75 million.

The new home took around 18 months to complete and has 4,361 square feet of interior space, with an additional 725 square feet of deck area, she said. It was designed by Rose Randa of Asher Slaunwhite + Partners LLC and was built by D.L. Miner Construction. Property owner Judy Betlyon, who runs Social House Design, also worked on designing the home.

The home was first listed in 2023 for $11.9 million, the Philadelphia Business Journal reported in August.

Bogorowski says it was a very difficult house to price because “there’s nothing to compare it to.”

The ideal buyer for this home is someone who “really appreciates high end design and yet doesn’t want to be too stuffy,” says Bogorowski. That could be someone who has another home on the island and wants to move closer to the beach, she says.

“We see many of the same types of houses being built again and again,” Bogorowski said. “You could argue that on the size of the lots, how much really can you do to vary the look of a house, but this proves otherwise. You can get creative.”