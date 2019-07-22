Investors haven’t gotten too excited from last week’s reports that Axalta Coating Systems, the Philadelphia-based auto-paints giant, has drawn interest from a couple of would-be buyers.
Unnamed investment bankers trying to stir interest in a deal that could bring them a lucrative payday and boost other coatings company asset values have told Bloomberg and other media that Pittsburgh-based PPG and Japan-based Kansai Paint had expressed interest in Axalta.
But share prices for the company, sold by DuPont to Carlyle Group in 2013 and re-sold on the stock market the next year at a fat mark-up, have remained around $30, same as a week ago and well within the range Axalta established in 2014-15, its first year as a public company. Axalta shares were down 17 cents, or 0.6 percent, this morning, trading at $29.98 shortly after noon.
Axalta employs around 600 in the Philadelphia area, including at its year-old global R&D center at the Navy Yard business center and its U.S. headquarters near Chadds Ford.
The stock jumped from the mid $20s to around $30 last month as the company said it hired investment banks Evercore and Barclays to look for buyers or other “strategic” alternatives.
But Axalta has been here before: previous talks with Akzo Nobel and Nippon Paints (which offered $9.1 billion in late 2017) fell apart without a deal.
The industrial-paints business has been consolidating into a handful of large multinationals in recent years, and Axalta was an acquirer of a string of smaller paint and coatings businesses under its founding CEO, Charlie Shaver, who stepped down from the day job to head Nouryel — Akzo Nobel’s specialty-chemicals spin-off — and left the Axalta board after it hired the investment bankers last month.