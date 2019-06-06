S&T Bancorp, based in Indiana, Pa. between Penn State and Pittsburgh, has agreed to pay stock worth $206 million to acquire DNB Financial Corp. and its 14 branches in Philadelphia’s western suburbs.
The deal works out to $47.28 worth of S&T stock for every share of DNB stock, a record price for shares of DNB since it began trading more widely after the death of its former chief executive and lead investor, William Latoff, in 2016.
The sale follows a campaign by dissident investors J. Abbott R. Cooper of New York and John B. Thompson Jr. of Jupiter, Fl. to pressure DNB CEO William Heib to cut costs and find potential buyers. The dissidents convinced one-third of voting shareholders to oppose Heib’s allies in elections this spring, up from almost no opposition the previous year.
“At first glance it looks like a great result for all DNBF shareholders—really shows how a board can deliver value when they put their mind to it,” said Abbott. He added that he wants to read more about the merger terms.
DNB, with $1.2 billion in loans and other assets, is the first acquisition in the Philadelphia area for S&T, said chief executive Todd D. Brice in a statement. S&T has about $7.2 billion in assets.
The combination “is a natural cultural fit,” added Heib.
Buoyed by deposits and investments from landowners who have prospered in the state’s natural gas industry, S&T is one of several upstate Pennsylvania lenders who have bought smaller banks in faster-growing markets on their peripheries in recent years.
For example, Citizens & Northern Corp., a bank in Wellsboro near the New York State line, agreed to buy Monument Bank of Doylestown for $42.7 million in September.
The New York investment bank Keefe, Bruyette & Woods, which specializes in bank deals, advised S&T. The seller’s advisers included the Philadelphia law firm Stradley Ronon Stevens & Young.