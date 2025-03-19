The best local alternatives to Joann Fabrics in Philadelphia and the suburbs

When Joann Fabrics announced last month that it was shuttering all 800 of its stores, it was a blow to crafters and sewers nationwide. For nearly 80 years, Joann had been a go-to for affordable fabrics, notions, and other supplies. So, what now?

While Joann’s liquidation sales may offer some final deals, big chains like Michaels, Hobby Lobby and Walmart also carry sewing and crafting essentials.

For those looking to support local businesses, independent fabric shops — many family-owned — offer a nice alternative. Some have large inventories, others are often a more modest selection of gems, but they may have just what you need. Plus, you’ll find sales staff who are crafters themselves — or at least people who have been working fabric forever.

You might even find a shop that gives you an excuse to explore a new part of the region — or a place where you can connect with fellow crafters.

Philadelphia’s Fabric Row

This stretch of South Fourth Street in Philadelphia’s Queen Village has grown more eclectic in recent years, but there are still plenty of fabric shops to make it worth a crafter’s stroll. In fact, last November, Approved Textiles became the new kid on the block, the first new fabric shop to open here in about 40 years. The shop specializes in supporting what its owners call “slow fashion,” offering sustainably and ethically produced fabrics, as well as home goods, clothing, and gifts.

📍 710 S. 4th St., Philadelphia, PA 19147, 🕒 Hours: Open until 2 p.m., reopens at 3 p.m., 📞 (267) 608-3094

One of Fabric Row’s anchors, Fleishman Fabrics & Supplies, has been in business for 94 years and serves a diverse customer base — from grandmothers to drag queens. Owner Joshua Fleishman said the shop sells “a little bit of everything” and expects an influx of former Joann customers.

“We do certainly expect there to be an uptick,” said Fleishman, who said he and fellow merchants are looking forward to serving the Joann’s refugees.

“We’re excited by the prospect. We know we’re going to have to carry more things and have more products and options,” Fleishman said. “But collectively on Fabric Row among the various stores, we’re always excited to offer as much as we can.

He does anticipate some crafters turning to online retailers but thinks brick-and-mortar fabric stores have a key advantage. “But then you can’t see, touch and feel the material which is very much a staple in our store business.”

📍 737 S. 4th St., Philadelphia, PA 19147, 🕒 Hours: Open until 5 p.m., 📞 (215) 925-1113

More fabric shops in Philadelphia

A family-owned store since 1970, Gaffney offers a wide selection of fabric, notions, and trims in its sprawling 10,000-square-foot space.

📍 5401 Germantown Ave., Philadelphia, PA 19144, 🕒 Hours: Open until 5 p.m., 📞 (215) 849-8180

More than 60 years ago, Manya Jukal, a woman ahead of her time, opened J&O Fabrics Center in Pennsauken with the support of her husband, Morris. The business grew steadily, and today it operates under the same roof as another longtime business, Summerdale Mills, in Northeast Philadelphia.

Now co-owned by Rikk Holston and his wife Sabina, whose family has long run the business, J&O Fabrics caters to sewists and crafters of all types. Looking for NFL-themed fabrics? They’ve got them, along with a wide selection of textiles and supplies.

Meanwhile, Summerdale Mills specializes in home furnishings and upholstery, serving both individual shoppers and home decorators. And even after all these years, it’s still a family-run business.

📍 8101 Frankford Ave., Philadelphia, PA 19136, 🕒 Hours: Open until 4 p.m., 📞 (215) 335-9494

Suburban fabric stores

A must-visit for quilters and fiber artists, Stitch Central in Glenside is more than just a fabric store — it’s a creative hub. Specializing in quilting fabrics, the shop also carries a curated selection of apparel fabrics, yarns, embroidery supplies, and sewing notions.

Beyond materials, Stitch Central is a gathering place for the crafting community. The store regularly hosts workshops and classes on quilting, knitting, and crochet, and recently organized a Mystery Quilt Shop Hop to introduce customers to other independent fabric stores in the region.

As Joann stores close, Stitch Central has already seen former big-box shoppers drop by looking for familiar fabrics. But many discover something new: a shop where they can get expert advice, find unique materials, and expand their skills. Quilting, knitting, and crochet classes have surged in popularity, and the store is continuously expanding its offerings to meet demand.

📍 128 E. Glenside Ave., Glenside, PA 19038, 🕒 Hours: Open until 4 p.m., 📞 (267) 277-4148

South Jersey fabric stores

Open for nearly 14 years, this Collingswood shop specializes in quilting, embroidery, and sewing supplies. It also offers classes and fosters a community of crafters. Owner Robin Laino acknowledges that Joann’s customers may be used to big-box store pricing but hopes they’ll appreciate the difference in service.

“When you’re shopping at a chain store retailer, you have people checking out, you have people cutting your fabric, but you don’t have people that are making things,” Laino said. “When you walk into our shop, we’ve made all the samples. We can answer your questions. We’re here to help you match colors. We’re here to do more than check you out. And I think they don’t even know that’s what they’re missing.”

📍 823 Haddon Ave., Collingswood, NJ 08108, 🕒 Hours: Open until 5 p.m., 📞 (856) 240-1410