Newly retired Philadelphia Inquirer editor and executive William K. Marimow on Wednesday joined the public relations firm Brian Communications, headed by CEO Brian Tierney.
“Joining us as Senior Advisors will be David Demarest, most recently the head of Communications at Stanford University ... and head of White House Communications for President George H.W. Bush as well as our mutual friend and colleague Bill Marimow,” Tierney said in an email before the press release.
Tierney wasn’t immediately available for comment.
As publisher of The Inquirer, Tierney recruited Marimow to be editor in chief of the newsroom Marimow also received two Pulitzer Prizes as a reporter at The Inquirer, one for public service in 1978 and another for investigative reporting in 1985.
He went on to serve as editor-in-chief of The Baltimore Sun and vice president of news for National Public Radio (NPR). Marimow also was a journalism professor at the Walter Cronkite School at Arizona State University.
Most recently he was the vice president of corporate strategy for The Inquirer’s parent company. The Inquirer operates as a public benefit corporation under the Lenfest Institute.
“Bill Marimow retired from his role as a valued employee of the Inquirer on December 31, 2019 and we wish him well,” said Inquirer human resources executive Lauren Kauffman.