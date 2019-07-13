Boenning & Scattergood, a West Conshohocken securities, asset management and investment banking firm, promoted Ryan Connors to head of equity research last week.
Connors, who joined the firm in 2006 and worked as senior analyst following the water infrastructure sector, will assume the additional role of director of research.
“We now have four senior analysts, including myself,” Connors said.
With nearly 20 years of Wall Street experience, Connors has worked in both buy-side and sell-side equity research roles, including 15 years as a senior publishing sell-side analyst. Connors previously worked at Janney Montgomery Scott and PNC Advisors.
“We are extremely excited to have Ryan at the helm of our research effort,” said Michael Mara, president of Boenning & Scattergood in a press release.
“His goal of raising the profile of the research team and the coverage universe align with our strategic vision of providing products and services that continually provide value to our clients and deepen relationships.”
Also promoted to vice president are Erik Zwick, who joined Boenning & Scattergood in 2018 and has nearly 15 years of experience covering banks and thrifts with several firms; and Scott Beury, who joined the firm in 2014 as a research associate and has since become a publishing analyst. Zwick and Beury together follow more than 40 banks and thrifts.
Connors replaces Matthew Schultheis, who worked at Boenning as director of research since 2012. He left to become senior vice president of strategic planning and investor relations at Orrstown Financial Services (symbol: ORRF), a $2.5 billion-asset, Shippensburg-based bank.