Pennsylvania American Water has lifted a boil water advisory for customers in Norristown and several surrounding Montgomery County towns after resolving a low-pressure situation caused by a water main break.

The company said Sunday night that customers in its Norristown water system were no longer advised to boil water they consumed. The notice applied to about 11,000 residents in some sections of Norristown borough, and portions of East Norriton, Whitpain, and Plymouth Townships.

Tests of water sampled over the weekend were acceptable and the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection authorized Pennsylvania American to lift the advisory, the company said. Under state regulations, Pennsylvania American needed to collect and analyze water for bacteria. Two consecutive days of “clean” test results are required before the state will allow the advisory to be lifted.

Pennsylvania American, a subsidiary of American Water Works Co. Inc. of Camden, said a water main break on Thursday night in East Norriton caused a loss of positive water pressure, which is a signal that contamination could enter the distribution system. As a precaution, the boil water advisory was issued.

Customers were advised to use boiled or bottled water for drinking, making ice, washing dishes, brushing teeth, and preparing food.