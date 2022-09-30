Pennsylvania American Water on Friday advised customers in parts of Norristown and Montgomery County to boil tap water after a water main break raised the risk of contamination in its distribution system.

The notice applies to about 11,000 residents in the north and east sides of Norristown borough, and portions of East Norriton, Whitpain, and Plymouth townships. The affected areas also include part of the Plymouth Meeting Mall and several office complexes.

Pennsylvania American, a subsidiary of American Water Works Co. Inc. of Camden, said a water main break on Thursday night in Norristown caused a loss of positive water pressure, which “is a signal of the existence of conditions that could allow contamination to enter the distribution system through backflow by back pressure or back siphonage.”

Customers are advised to use boiled or bottled water for drinking, making ice, washing dishes, brushing teeth, and preparing food until further notice. Water should be brought to a rolling boil on a stove for a minute and then allowed to cool before using.

The company said it is working to repair the main break. A water tanker is available at the East Norriton Police Department, 2501 Stanbridge St., for residents who bring their own container, Norristown announced Friday.

Under state regulations, Pennsylvania American will collect and analyze water for bacteria. Two consecutive days of “clean” test results are required before the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection will allow the advisory to be lifted. (Test results take 18 to 24 hours to come back from the laboratory, so it can take several days before an advisory is lifted.)

For a map of the affected area, visit https://alertsdetail.awapps.com/alert/8105