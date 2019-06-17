The city-wide B.PHL Innovation festival was scheduled to kick off Monday with a preview featuring business leaders from the Philadelphia area.
Scheduled speakers at the Liberty View Ballroom preview included Daniel Hilferty, chief executive of Independence Health Group; Sheila Hess, City Representative for Philadelphia; Rob Wonderling, president of the Chamber of Commerce for Greater Philadelphia; Marques Colston, founder of Dynasty Innovation, and Rui Jing Jiang, CEO of Avisi Technologies.
The executives were scheduled to speak at 1:00 p.m. at the Ballroom at 599 Market Street to start off what’s believed to be the region’s first-ever innovation event.
The Monday event was to preview the upcoming three-day B.PHL Innovation festival, taking place October 15-17, 2019. The festival will showcase innovations and advancements with interactive workshops.
A three-day pass to the festival costs $200 for registration prior to July 31.
To register or for more information, go to the website: bphlfest.com.