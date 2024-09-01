What to see in São Paulo, besides the Eagles? This Philly expat has a list

“For Eagles fans who have no fluency in Portuguese, I highly advise curated tours by professional tour guides,” says Howard Tucker, an ex-Philadelphia social-services CEO who moved to Brazil, and is helping clients attend the Eagles’ opener in São Paulo on Sept. 6.

“São Paulo is huge, like New York City, and you can easily get lost, or not be able to communicate with your Uber driver in English,” Tucker adds. “Go with a trusted professional tour source, speak with your hotel concierge, or use Trip Advisor, Google Maps and Reddit so you can read the reviews.”

Here is Tucker’s list of São Paulo sites for visitors:

Avenida Pedro Alvares Cabral Vila Mariana — The “São Paulo Central Park,” designed by pioneering Brazilian Modern architect Oscar Niemeyer, offers ecological sights in an artistic approach.

Praça da Sé (Bishop’s Square) — This mid-1900s neo-gothic cathedral with its Renaissance dome, 60-bell tower, early and late daily Masses, and memorials to great Brazilians like the early-1700s airship designer Bartolomeu de Gusmâo, is close to the Caixa Cultural with its galleries and theater.

Rua da Cantareira 306 — The “Big Market” is full of people-watchers visiting stores that sell all types of Brazilian food, spices and other gastronomical items. A specialty: the giant Mortadella sandwich. As with many other crowded sites, Tucker says, “do not go without a professional guide.”

Rua Gonçalo Afonso in the bohemian Vila Madalena neighborhood — Contains one of the largest urban art murals in the world, always changing with the contributions of great urban artists such as Kobra and The Twins (Os Gemeos).

Portão 10, Av. Pedro Álvares Cabral, in Vila Mariana — Boasts the largest assembly of Africa-derived art in the Americas, and highlights the importance of African people in developing Brazilian culture. About 10% of Brazil’s 215 million people identify as Black, and 45% — the largest group — as “Pardo,” of mixed European, African and Indigenous origin.

Avenida Paulista, 1578, in the Bela Vista neighborhood — Much of the large, international collection is mounted, not European-style in wall frames, but in glass easels in the middle of its galleries.

Two casual restaurants Tucker recommends:

53 Alameda Lorena, Jardim Paulista — Named for the “real tasty burger” joint in the American movie Pulp Fiction, with decorations and menu inspired by director Quentin Tarantino’s works

34 Rua dos Estudantes, near Liberdade Park — Fresh Japanese food in the city’s best-known Japanese neighborhood

And, popular São Paolo places Tucker passes along, from a list selected by Fora Travel Advisors:

Rua Araújo, 124, República — Pork-only restaurant with tasting menus and a la carte options

Rua Coronel Oscar Porto, 808, Paraíso — Classic Brazilian home-style dishes, and cocktails

Rua Fradique Coutinho, 153, Pinheiros — Japanese-inspired bar, and noodles-and-dumplings restaurant.

Av. Magalhães de Castro, 12.000 — In the upscale neighborhood of its name (translates to Garden City), this open-air mall offers European luxury brands, with shops open to elaborate gardens, and fancy restaurants.