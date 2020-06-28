That the stock market has staged such a comeback, even with unemployment still in the double digits, is testimony to the Federal Reserve’s aggressive actions. It has effectively erected a firewall between the problems raging in the economy and the financial system. Investors know the Fed has their back and will do whatever is needed to ensure they don’t suffer big losses. Because of the Fed’s backstop, even a company such as Carnival Cruise Line, whose business has been shut down by the pandemic and will be for some time, can get the credit it needs to avoid shutting down forever and wiping out investors.