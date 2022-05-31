Philadelphia-area hospitals and other healthcare providers are feeling the pinch of rising wage inflation as the cost of recruiting and retaining nurses and other staff skyrockets. The climbing costs are denting the financial results of health systems during the first three months of the year.

A nationwide shortage of nurses and other staff continued to undermine the financial health of Philadelphia-area health systems during the first three months of the year, a period that included the worst of the devastating omicron wave.

Hiring and keeping staff now represents the biggest challenge for hospital executives, and they are spending heavily — hiring costly short-term help and boosting salaries and bonuses — in a desperate bid to fill out their nursing and staffing needs.

