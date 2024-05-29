Campbell to invest $230 million in supply chain — this means 20 million more pounds of potato chips produced in PA annually

Campbell Soup Co. is making changes to its supply chain, with plans to invest around $230 million at “newer, more agile facilities” through the 2026 fiscal year, to close a plant in Oregon, and to downsize a facility in Indiana, the company announced Tuesday.

Campbell, which is headquartered in Camden, owns snack brands including Cape Cod, Goldfish, and Snyder’s of Hanover. As of last year, the company produced about 20% of the country’s supply of Goldfish at its Pepperidge Farm factory in Denver, Pa.

One of the changes announced this week affects Campbell’s nearly 400,000-square-foot facility in Hanover, Pa., which is receiving a $72 million investment. The company is adding six additional kettles to the plant, which will allow it to produce 20 million more pounds of potato chips annually.

“To fuel growth and transform our manufacturing and distribution network, we must invest and further strengthen our supply chain,” Dan Poland, the company’s chief supply chain officer, said in a statement.

The Hanover facility currently produces Snyder’s of Hanover pretzels, Late July tortilla chips, and potato chips for Kettle Brand and Cape Cod. The plant was established in 1989. Campbell started operating it when it purchased Snyder’s-Lance Inc. in 2018.

Starting in July, production of kettle potato chips at the company’s Jeffersonville, Ind., plant will be moved to the Hanover plant as well as another facility in Charlotte, N.C. The Jeffersonville plant going forward will specialize in production of tortilla chips for the Late July brand, as part of a downsizing of operations at that site.

The company is also looking to add 72 jobs to the Hanover facility in food production, quality, and maintenance. Once the new workers are hired, the facility will employ around 950 people.

Another change announced this week is the closure of a plant in Tualatin, Ore., which produces soup, broth and plant-based beverages, and employs 330 workers. The facility was acquired in 2017 when Campbell’s purchased Pacific Foods for $700 million and is expected to close completely by July 2026.

“The aging facility and inefficient nature of the site’s configuration can no longer support the increased consumer demand and continued growth of the business,” reads a statement from the company referencing the Oregon facility.

The production of items made at the Oregon plant will be moved to other facilities, according to the company.

In addition to the investment in the Hanover plant, the company is spending $150 million at its Maxton, N.C., facility toward soup production and bringing in 100 new positions there. Campbell is also investing $8 million in its Franklin, Wisc., facility towards expanding the capacity of tortilla chips and creating 40 new roles.

While the company plans to add new roles across its Maxton, Franklin and Hanover facilities, 415 employees will be laid off as a result of the closure of the Oregon plant as well as the restructuring of the Jeffersonville facility.

The announced supply chain restructuring comes as the company last year pledged to make a $50 million investment to upgrade and expand its Camden headquarters over three years. The move also entails bringing jobs from the North Carolina and Connecticut operations to the headquarters.