Campbell’s and Sixers are teaming up in a new marketing partnership

Soup and the Sixers are joining forces.

The Campbell Soup Co. and Harris Blitzer Sports & Entertainment (HBSE), which owns the Philadelphia 76ers, this week announced a multiyear marketing partnership that will bring the Camden-based companies together, including with in-game experiences for fans.

Advertisement

Along with serving as an official partner of the Sixers, HBSE will also become an official partner of the NFL’s Washington Commanders, the NHL’s New Jersey Devils, the Prudential Center in Newark, N.J., and Joe Gibbs Racing of NASCAR.

“We are proud to partner with an iconic company like Campbell’s and provide them opportunities to elevate and expand the reach of their world-class brands to millions of fans across some of the most influential markets in the U.S.,” HBSE CEO Tad Brown said in a statement. Josh Harris and David Blitzer, comanaging partners of the Sixers, founded HBSE in 2017.

The companies declined to disclose the financial terms of the deal, HBSE spokesperson Allison Waddington said. More specific details of the partnership will be announced in the next year. But, Waddington said, “fans can expect some fun in-game activations with their favorite Campbell’s products. We are also working together on community impact projects.”

Campbell’s has expanded its repertoire over its more than 150 years. Its brands now include not just Campbell’s and Chunky soups, but also Cape Cod, Kettle Brand, and Late July chips; Goldfish and Lance crackers; Prego and Rao’s Homemade pasta sauces; Snack Factory Pretzel Crisps; Snyder’s of Hanover pretzels; Pace salsas and sauces; Pacific Foods organic products; Pepperidge Farm cookies, crackers, and breads; Swanson meals and broths; and V8 vegetable juices.

» READ MORE: Campbell wants to dump ‘soup’ from its name as sauce and snack business grows

Campbell’s recently announced it wants to drop “soup” from its name. The move must be approved at a shareholder’s meeting next month. Campbell’s is also completing a $50 million expansion at its Camden headquarters.

The HBSE partnership is the first public move of Campbell’s new ”Kitchen 1869″ initiative, which the company says will help it grow through unique brand and product partnerships.