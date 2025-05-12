These five Jersey Shore bridges no longer take cash

Motorists used to fumbling for change to pay for tolls on any of five bridges controlled by the Cape May County Bridge Commission won’t have to dig through their pockets anymore.

The Cape May County Bridge Commission switched to cashless, all-electronic tolling for the bridges on Ocean Drive from Cape May to Ocean City on May 10.

Tolls are now charged through E-ZPass or by license plate. The toll-by-plate system allows all motorists to travel the bridges, even if they don’t have an E-ZPass tag.

The bridges, which cost $2.50 to cross, are:

Middle Thorofare Bridge — between Cape May and Wildwood Crest Grassy Sound Bridge — between North Wildwood and Stone Harbor Townsends Inlet Bridge — between Sea Isle City and Avalon Corson’s Inlet Bridge — between Strathmere and Ocean City Ocean City-Longport Bridge — between Egg Harbor Township, Atlantic County and Ocean City.

Under the new system, motorists with an E-ZPass tag will have tolls automatically deducted from their accounts.

An automated system will take a picture of the license plate on a vehicle without an E-ZPass transponder. The picture will be used to identify the vehicle’s registered owner, who will receive a bill usually within 30 days.

The commission said that drivers without an E-ZPass transponder can apply for an account online.

Those with unused tickets can get a refund for $1.20 per ticket through a form posted online.

Anyone with additional questions can contact the commission at 609-465-7806 or via email at kerri.may@co.cape-may.nj.us.