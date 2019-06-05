The company is in the midst of trying to offset the declining sales from canned soup as consumers look for newer options. As part of that effort, the company had bought Bolthouse Farms in 2012 for $1.6 billion, but recently agreed to sell for $510 million. Clouse, the new CEO, now faces the task of getting the 150-year-old company on a growth track while under pressure for activist investor Dan Loeb.