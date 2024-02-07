Philly has the largest jump in average cost of car insurance in the country in 2024

Drivers in the Philadelphia metro area are spending a larger share of their income on car insurance than many in the nation, according to an annual report released this month from Bankrate, a consumer financial services company.

On average, Philly drivers are spending $4,753 on their annual car premium, 5.65% of their household income.

According to Bankrate, the average full-coverage premium costs in the Philadelphia metro area — which includes Camden and Wilmington — jumped 154% this year. It is the largest increase of any of the 26 metros examined by Bankrate.

Only drivers in the Tampa, Miami, and Detroit metros are spending a larger percentage of their household incomes on their car premium than those in the Philly metro area, according to Bankrate’s analysis.

Nationally, the average cost of full-coverage car insurance has increased 26% since last year, according to the report.

“Almost every state except for one had massive rate increases,” said Shannon Martin, a Bankrate analyst. “It’s just really huge at a time when people are struggling so much.”

This year, the average cost of full-coverage car insurance nation-wide is $2,543 annually, up $529 from last year.

The report looked at rates for 2024 in all 50 states and Washington, D.C., and used median annual household income data from the U.S. Census Bureau from 2022. The rates analyzed by Bankrate were based on 40-year-old drivers with good credit and driving records and weighted to account for population density.

Why the large increase?

Insurance premiums are, for the most part, reactionary, says Martin, and a lot has happened in the last few years that has affected rates including inflation, an increase in the price of car parts, more fatalities when people got back on the road in 2021, and refunds insurance companies issued customers during the pandemic.

“Usually, one or two things happen and rates can adjust here and there, but this was just almost every aspect of car insurance changing in a couple of years,” she said.

Now insurers are trying to recover losses and assess how to accurately price rates for the future with extreme weather conditions seemingly increasing in frequency, with the potential to cause a lot of damage, she said.

Consumers in the Philadelphia area say they have felt the increase in rates recently. One driver in Delaware County was quoted as much as 50% more than what they were previously paying, according to a recent Inquirer report.

Why you need car insurance

Pennsylvania law requires all motor vehicle owners to maintain vehicle liability insurance on registered vehicles. If an uninsured driver is involved in an accident and injures another driver, that can impact a family who doesn’t have a way to collect on medical payments, said Martin.

“I am really concerned because uninsured driving is one of those factors that impacts everyone,” she said. “Some people they just let the policy lapse and you never want to have that happen.”

Driving without insurance can also result in increased costs when getting insurance again.

How to lower your car insurance

Shannon recommends a few steps to decrease car insurance costs: